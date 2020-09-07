Man United miss out on Kai Havertz due to Jadon Sancho pursuit

Manchester United did not challenge Chelsea for Kai Havertz’s signature because they saw him as an inferior option to Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and provided nine assists for Bayer Leverkusen last season before being snapped up by Chelsea in a £71 million deal last week.

And despite Havertz reportedly being open to joining the Red Devils, The MEN has revealed that ‘Manchester United had no intention of meeting Kai Havertz’s asking price’ and decided not to bid for the talented playmaker.

The outlet claims that United saw Havertz ‘as a possible alternative’ to top target Jadon Sancho ‘rather than an additional signing’.

It seems a rather strange twist of logic from United as Havertz is predominantly a central attacking midfielder, number 10 or fake 9, whereas Sancho is a right winger – although Havertz can also play in that role.

It only makes sense in terms of limitations to the transfer budget, with The MEN claiming that ‘it would require a combined fee of nearly £150m to attract Van de Beek and Sancho, a total they have never exceeded in a single summer transfer window on permanent additions,’ leaving no room for Havertz.

‘Sancho remains the priority target for United this summer and while there is believed to be room in the budget for his club-record valuation, the club do not want to pay the full fee up front as there are other areas of the squad that need reinforcing,’ the MEN notes.

United simply do not seem to have accepted that Sancho is no longer for sale despite his club Borussia Dortmund having made it abundantly clear.

As things stand, they appear to have opted not to challenge for Havertz’s signature to pursue a deal that cannot happen.

