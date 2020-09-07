Manchester United leading race for Alex Telles’ signature

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to signing Porto’s Alex Telles despite reports of interest in Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon of late.

The Spanish left-back has stolen all the headlines with lots of fans excited by his potential arrival.

However, it seems there’s competition for that position with Telles cropping up as a late possible purchase.

It’s not the first time United have been linked with the Brazilian defender and supporters were interested in his signature in the past.

Interestingly enough, both full-backs are known for their attacking talents rather than their defending abilities, highlighting what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be looking for.

According to the Mirror, A Bola report the Red Devils have stepped up their efforts to sign Telles and are leading the race for his signature, with his representatives travelling to Manchester in a bid to conclude a deal.

Around two weeks ago, The Peoples Person covered how Telles announced he wouldn’t be leaving Porto despite their desire to sell him before his contract runs out next summer.

Perhaps the 27-year-old has changed his mind and has opted to leave given the interest in him this transfer window.

Telles would probably come for cheaper than Reguilon but the former is in the prime of his career while the latter can still improve at the raw age of 23 years old.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.