Manchester United preparing for scenario where Jadon Sancho move fails

Manchester United fans will be displeased to hear their club is preparing for a scenario where they fail in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The sensational Englishman has been chased by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side all summer long but so far no signatures have been secured.

Dortmund have been stubborn in negotiations as they have failed to see eye to eye with United over the price-tag.

Fans have lost their patience with their board, with some even calling for any signings to be made.

It’s been widely reported the former Manchester City man is Solskjaer’s first-choice target for the summer and it looks like he’s not ready to settle for less.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are considering copying Bayern Munich by signing a stop-gap player until they can get Sancho permanently with loan deals for Douglas Costa or Ivan Perisic considered.

Bayern Munich signed the experienced Croatian to great effect last season and Manchester United held interest in him during Jose Mourinho’s era.

Costa has been a player linked to Old Trafford for several seasons now so it’s no surprise to see his name pop up once more.

A stop-gap approach has been employed by United even in Solskjaer’s reign with the loan of Odion Ighalo the obvious answer.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.