Mason Greenwood will not miss Crystal Palace opener after breaking quarantine rules

Mason Greenwood has been left out of the England training today ahead of tomorrow’s Nations League match against Denmark amidst rumours he violated COVID isolation rules.

The 18-year-old and Manchester City’s Phil Foden allegedly invited girls back to their hotel room following their debuts for the Three Lions against Iceland on Saturday, which is against the isolation protocols that were agreed in order for the players to travel between the two countries.

The England players were given an exemption from Iceland’s quarantine guidelines as long as they adhered to strict isolation rules, which prevented them from meeting anyone outside of their bubble and only attending training and the match itself while in the country.

The Sun has published photos and a video purportedly of the two players at the hotel and reports that ‘according to sources from Iceland including newspaper DV, the two girls posted photographs of Greenwood and Foden to Snapchat.

‘In the video, one girl can be heard saying: “Casual Sunday here with *****. She was booking a hotel to meet who?”

‘The other one answered: “Mason Greenwood, and I’m nervous. Very f****** nervous.”’

BBC reporter Simon Stone confirmed this afternoon that the FA are investigating the incident.

Stone tweeted ‘FA have been investigating Foden and Greenwood allegations. Looks like Gareth Southgate will confirm the pair will not be involved against Denmark.’

FA have been investigating Foden and Greenwood allegations. Looks like Gareth Southgate will confirm the pair will not be involved against Denmark. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 7, 2020

Stone was proved to be right, as Southgate did confirm at this afternoon’s press conference that ‘he was informed of the situation on Foden/Greenwood this morning, and had to be decided very quickly they couldn’t have interaction with team, and had to be sent back separately,’ as Independent reporter Miguel Delaney tweeted.

Southgate said he was informed of the situation on Foden/Greenwood this morning, and had to be decided very quickly they couldn't have interaction with team, and had to be sent back separately. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 7, 2020

In principle, the violation would not affect Greenwood’s travelling to other countries and he would not now need to self-isolate for two weeks as Iceland is on the UK’s quarantine exemption list.

