Aston Villa line up Sergio Romero move after bid for Arsenal stopper rejected

Aston Villa are considering making a move for Manchester United’s Sergio Romero according to The Daily Star.

Romero has been an able backup to United’s number 1 David de Gea for six years but is likely to find himself further down the pecking order this season with the talented Dean Henderson returning from his highly impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

At 33 years of age and looking for four more games to reach the 100-cap milestone, the Argentinian stopper is keen to secure first team football and the Red Devils are happy to allow him to move on.

There have been conflicting reports linking Romero with the Midlands side over the past week or so. A report from Marca (Argentina) claimed that an £8 million deal had been reached with United, while others have reported that his wage demands were too high and that Villa had turned their attentions to Arsenal’s backup stopper Emiliano Martinez.

In today’s report, however, The Star are claiming things are working the other way around, with the Villans turning to Romero after failing to reach agreement with the Gunners on a fee for Martinez.

‘Arsenal clearly still value Martinez’s service … and have reportedly slapped a £20m price tag on his head,’ The Star claims.

‘This has led Villa to look elsewhere, and they have turned their attention to another Premier League no. 2 – Sergio Romero.

‘However, Villa will face some heavy competition for the Argentina international, with Chelsea and Everton also keen on the 33-year-old.’

Romero is one of a number of players who could be leaving Old Trafford this summer. Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata have also been the subject of transfer rumours and Alexis Sanchez has already left the club to join Serie A side Inter Milan.

