Man United’s James Garner set for Championship loan move

Manchester United are about to offload another player from their first team squad as James Garner is set to join a Championship side on a season-long loan.

Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Huddersfield Town are those in contention for Garner’s skills, according to Goal.com. Huddersfield’s head coach Carlos Corberan has reportedly already met with the 19-year-old following a friendly game with United’s Under 23 side at the end of August.

Garner is one of the most promising youngsters at the club but found chances in the first team few and far between last season, with just three Europa League starts and three substitute appearances to his name.

It was unfortunate for Garner that the Under 23’s had been relegated to the Premier League 2 last season. The academy star scored eight goals in ten games in that competition but the step up to first team action was a big one and whilst he did not disgrace himself, he was unable to do enough to convince manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give him more game time.

A run in the Championship should be exactly what Garner needs to advance to the next stage of his career.

The star’s departure reduces the first team roster to thirty, with more departures expected before the transfer window closes in October.

One player who Garner is unlikely to face in the coming season will be his Under-23s midfield partner Dylan Levitt, who has agreed to join League One side Charlton Athletic on loan.

Levitt joins Tahith Chong, Aliou Traore, Joel Pereira and Matej Kovac as the fifth academy star to be loaned out in the coming season.

