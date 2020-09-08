Manchester United face centre-back dilemma after latest updates

Manchester United fans’ worst-case scenario for the next season may yet come true according to the latest reports on their centre-back options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has an overload of choices with Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire all capable of playing in the position.

United’s go-to formation for the large part has been a 4-2-3-1, leaving just two spots for seven senior players to compete for.

Maguire is guaranteed a spot while Lindelof has been his main part for the past season but it was believed an investment at centre-back was going to happen this summer.

Apparently that may no longer be the case and fans might have to annoyingly accept a scenario they were hoping wouldn’t come to fruition.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils’ inability to sign a new centre-back and the inability to offload their own players has seen Smalling and Rojo being told they could yet secure a spot in next season’s squad, with the latter in particular impressing.

This comes despite the reports claiming the towering Englishman could be sold to Roma while Lazio were said to be keen on the aggressive Argentine.

It’s difficult to imagine either player playing a valuable part in the first-team next season so they will have to accept lesser roles if they stay.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.