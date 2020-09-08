Picture: Manchester United fans catch Mike Phelan’s interesting decision

Eagle-eyed Manchester United fans have spotted something rather interesting that involves assistant manager Mike Phelan and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The sensational winger has been of interest to those at Old Trafford for a while now and it’s believed negotiations for his signature have been going on all summer now.

Unfortunately for United fans, no breakthrough has occurred just yet and Sancho remains at Dortmund player, at least for the foreseeable future.

The young Englishman would form the last piece of the puzzle in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stunning attack but getting him to join has proven to be a remarkable challenge.

Nonetheless, supporters have been eagerly awaiting his potential arrival and some became excited at an interesting decision made by Phelan.

Phelan can be found on Instagram now under the above username and fans have noticed how he’s been following Sancho.

It obviously doesn’t guarantee the Dortmund star is transferring but it is often a move made before a player completes a deal.

However, Phelan’s following list can’t be read too much into as he follows players like Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum as well.

United are obviously not going to sign either player so it seems as though Phelan followed the first names that popped up for him when he made a new account on Instagram.

