Sergio Reguilon’s Man United switch held up by buyback clause

Manchester United are favourites to sign Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon but there is one sticking point in his contract to be resolved.

The exciting 23-year-old exploded onto the scene last season with his magnificent performances on loan at Sevilla and reportedly caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Spanish side sent United crashing out of the Europa League.

The Spain international has now returned to his parent club Real Madrid but faces competition for the left-back berth there from veteran Marcelo and French international Ferland Mendy.

‘Reguilon has no place at Real Madrid,’ Cope’s Miguel Diaz claimed in the radio show El Partidazo de Cope.

‘Zidane has put his faith in Mendy and Marcelo does not want to leave.

‘The best placed are Man United, but the problem is they do not want to include a buyback option.’

There are two styles of buyback option that have been mentioned in reports. The first is the more common first refusal type, where Real would be given first option to match any accepted bid should United decide to sell Reguilon, or receive a percentage of any sell-on price.

The second, which Real reportedly favour, is that they would have the unilateral right to buy Reguilon back from United after a fixed period, with two years having been mooted.

Los Blancos have used this compulsory buyback approach before, when they sold Alvaro Morata to Juventus for €20 million in 2014 then bought him back for the pre-agreed fee of €30 million two years later.

United would be rightly uneasy about agreeing to this second form of transfer. It would effectively make it more of a loan deal with a large up-front payment that would swell los Blanco’s coffers and deplete those of United.

The Red Devils would in this scenario become little more than a feeder club for the Spanish side.

It has also been consistently reported that Reguilon is keen to experience Premier League football, but was born and bred in Madrid and so his ultimate goal would be to return to his home and fulfill his dream of playing for los Merengues.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would therefore need to consider whether he would face losing Reguilon in a couple of years even without a buyback clause if the player decided it was time not to renew with United and return to his homeland.

It is perhaps because of doubts such as these that United are also looking at another attacking left-back, Porto’s Alex Telles.

As reported here yesterday, Telles’ agent has flown to Manchester this weekend and with Porto keen to cash in on the Brazilian before his contract expires in ten months’ time, he would present a very viable and equally cost-effective alternative to the Spaniard.

