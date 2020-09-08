Video: Ajax fans wish Donny van de Beek well at Manchester United

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek was given a brilliant send-off by Ajax fans following the Netherlands’ clash vs Italy.

The talented midfielder left Holland for the first time to join up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford after an estimated €40m transfer was completed.

Ajax themselves put out a classy video thanking Van de Beek for his services and wishing him luck for the future.

However, the fans didn’t get to do so themselves and so they surprised their now former player by catching him outside the Johan Cruyff Arena.

It’s understood Van de Beek is on his way to Manchester with his agent now so it was the supporters’ last opportunity to personally wish him well.

Ajax fans say goodbye to Donny van de Beek after the Netherlands’ game against Italy last night #mulive [@ajaxlife] pic.twitter.com/fk0oKVMR41 — utdreport (@utdreport) September 8, 2020

Van de Beek arrives with great excitement from Manchester United fans who are keen to see what he can offer the squad.

Solskjaer has spent well in his tenure as a manager so far so supporters are interested to see if this will work out well.

On paper, it is a brilliant purchase as Van de Beek didn’t cost a lot of money, is young and has played some brilliant football for Ajax over the years, particularly during their recent famous run in the Champions League.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.