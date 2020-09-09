David Ornstein explains Manchester United’s centre-back plans

Manchester United fans will be disappointed to hear their club’s plans for defensive reinforcement in what has been a quiet summer so far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought in just Donny van de Beek from Ajax in a transfer window many expected and hoped would be incredibly busy.

The legendary Norwegian did well in his first full season in charge, finishing in third place and securing Champions League football.

Many felt it meant Solskjaer would be fully backed in the transfer market and while that may eventually be true, it has been frustratingly slow until now.

There are many United fans who feel, amongst other targets, that a new centre-back is needed to take the club to another level but unfortunately that feeling isn’t quite shared by the club.

#mufc are not prioritising a centre-back at this moment in time #mulive [@David_Ornstein, tifo podcast] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 9, 2020

While a centre-back isn’t the priority for many supporters, it is still a priority enough that they want it addressed this summer.

Victor Lindelof is the man whose position is under threat as the feeling is Harry Maguire needs a better partner.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano was the ideal signing but it’s understood that no movement has been made to sign him.

The Red Devils’ focus has been on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho for much of the summer and perhaps that’s what has reduced the importance of investing in other positions.

