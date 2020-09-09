Manchester United fans react to Anthony Martial’s performance for France
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans react to Anthony Martial’s performance for France

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans were delighted to see their beloved player Anthony Martial star for France on Tuesday evening.

The young striker was handed a start by Didier Deschamps for the first time in a while and it’s safe to say he repaid the faith.

Martial’s relationship with the national team has been on and off and that has often been reflected by his form for United.

Since he was sensational during the last season, he could no longer be ignored and subsequently was called up to represent his nation.

It’s clear to see Martial has plenty to offer for France and if he’s shown the same level of trust there as he is at Old Trafford, there’s no doubt he can be key for them too.

Martial’s goal was in the end judged as an own goal but it was a fine performance in the end and still left fans excited for what he could do for the new season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit for the transformation of the former AS Monaco man and the hope is that progress can continue.

Martial ended the campaign as Manchester United’s top goalscorer but fans believe he can go even further if he continues to improve and remains injury-free.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus