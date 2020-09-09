Manchester United make breakthrough in Jadon Sancho negotiations
Manchester United make breakthrough in Jadon Sancho negotiations

Manchester United have reportedly made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho according to some sections of the English media.

The sensational Englishman is still being pursued by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the German giants insisting he won’t be sold.

United have chased Sancho all summer with no end in sight but ESPN and the Telegraph offer hope to those still wishing for a deal to happen.

Solskjaer’s need for a right-winger is obvious and the lack of signings so far has been discouraging, particularly as the new season begins soon.

The Red Devils have publicly battled back and forth with Dortmund but the latest news seems to suggest there won’t be much longer left.

The Peoples Person covered news just four days ago from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano who has insisted all along that the agent fees and wages were never a problem.

Sky Sports even claimed that the transfer fee isn’t a problem either so it all makes for interesting reading.

What’s even more interesting is why now is the English press being briefed that agent fees and wages are no longer a problem.

It seems to suggest Manchester United, for whatever reason, feel a transfer is imminent but fans were fooled in the past.

