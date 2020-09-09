Picture: Donny van de Beek at Manchester United for the first time

Manchester United’s latest star Donny van de Beek has been pictured arriving at Carrington for the first time since he completed his transfer.

The former Ajax man officially became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer a week ago but many knew it was inevitable a little before that.

Many hoped Van de Beek’s signing would be the first of many but so far the summer transfer window has been a bit of a quiet one for United.

Solskjaer has been linked with an endless amount of players but there’s been nothing past a few close calls with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Sergio Reguilon.

Van de Beek though is officially a new signing and has linked up with the Red Devils after finishing his international duty with the Netherlands.

The Premier League is back in action on the 12th of September for the majority of clubs but Manchester United fans will have to wait a little longer.

Supporters will be keen to see what Van de Beek can do in training until then as there will be plenty who are curious in regards to his talent.

The young midfielder’s versatility will likely come in handy over the course of the season, even if he isn’t a starting XI player.

