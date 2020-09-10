Fred discusses his future at Manchester United after Donny van de Beek arrival

Manchester United star Fred has responded to rumours over his future, particularly those that cropped up after Donny van de Beek was brought in from Ajax.

The Brazilian international has been questioned ever since he arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £50m during Jose Mourinho’s era.

That price-tag meant many United fans wanted to see an extremely talented player strut his stuff at Old Trafford so when he struggled to settle in his first season he was already being written off.

Fred redeemed himself last season as he played a crucial role during the absence of Paul Pogba but news over his future has now resurfaced.

It was believed a few Turkish clubs wanted the tenacious midfielder and when Van de Beek was officially confirmed, the links grew louder.

According to FourFourTwo, Fred said: “I want to stay here – that’s my desire. I don’t want to leave. As I’ve always said, I want to be an important player and win trophies for this club.

“[Van de Beek’s arrival] means we’re getting stronger and that’s good for everyone at United.

“We need more players for this season because it will be even more demanding: the calendar is crammed and we need a strong squad to compete for every title.

“When you play at a big club, there will always be competition – I’m used to it. It’s been like that from day one at United.”

Fred was almost instantly dropped for Paul Pogba when the Frenchman was deemed fit once more and he’s hardly started matches since.

Nemanja Matic has proved himself to be the superior holding midfielder to play alongside the former Juventus man and Bruno Fernandes.

Even Scott McTominay has been forced to bide his time as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for a settle starting XI for the first time in ages.

Fred was perhaps a little harshly sacrificed but it’s brilliant to hear a player want to fight for his place rather than run off when he’s still a good option for the squad.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.