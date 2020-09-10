Man United capture Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid

Manchester United have completed a triple swoop of talented Spanish youngsters this summer, adding Atletico Madrid starlet Alejandro Garnacho to their Under-18 roster.

Following the capture of Barcelona’s brilliant Marc Jurado and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, the Red Devils have reportedly completed their hat-trick by luring the 16-year-old from Real’s neighbours, Atleti.

They reportedly beat off Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to the young star’s signature.

Garnacho – full name Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra – is a native of Madrid and has passed through Atletico’s academy.

He is reported to be a lethal striker and was his country’s top goalscorer in 2016 when playing for Infantil B aged just 12.

‘Atlético de Madrid have lost a promising youngster after United’s great work in Spain, where they have already fished in Madrid, Barça and Atleti,’ AS lamented.

‘Despite this loss, Atlético has always managed to retain great homegrown players who receive offers from foreign teams, who ‘take advantage’ of the few laws that protect Spanish quarries so as not to lose talents so easily.’

The 16 to 17 year age group is one in which United have invested heavily in the past three months.

Norwegian Isak Hansen-Aaroen has already started training with the Under-18s, along with striker Joe Hugill, defender Logan Pye and Czech keeper Radek Vitek.

They join the likes of Dillon Hoogewerf and Hannibal Mejbri who arrived at the club last August and United’s own academy products, Charlie Wellens, Zidane Iqbal and Shola Shoretire to create one of the most exciting 17-year-old and under squads the club has ever seen.

A potential United Under-17 lineup: Vitek Jurado – Pye – Fernandez-Carreras Iqbal – Mejbri – Wellens – Shoretire Hoogewerf – Hugill – Garnacho

Photo: AS.com

