Marcos Rojo could yet have a future at Manchester United

Manchester United fans will not be happy to hear how Marcos Rojo could be involved with the first-team for the next season.

The experienced Argentine is believed to have a year left to his contract and has gained interest from Lazio of late.

That interest hasn’t developed into anything serious just yet but that may not matter with Rojo becoming a real option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once more.

It’s believed the legendary Norwegian was impressed with the 30-year old since he returned from his loan spell with Estudiantes.

Rojo originally left as he wanted regular football as he was deemed surplus to Solskjaer and Manchester United.

According to the Athletic, Laurie Whitwell writes: “Rojo becomes a viable option again after his loan spell with Estudiantes.

“I understand he holds little interest in going back to Argentina and is in England focussed on reaching peak fitness for the start of the season, undertaking extra training away from football.

“Admittedly not to every fan’s tastes, he nonetheless could provide balance to the back line given his natural left-footedness opens up certain passing avenues that right-footers find harder.

“We saw this when he played last season. There might also be games that Solskjaer feels suit his maverick, aggressive style.

“Throwing him in against Leeds United could be fun: like petrol on a fire.”

It seems Rojo has returned with a renewed fire in him but the competition for a centre-back spot has gotten more difficult not easier.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are the club’s current options and many are ahead of him in the pecking order.

The first two were the first choice partnership last season while the injury-prone Ivorian tends to impress when playing.

Tuanzebe is one for the future and if he remains injury-free can easily overtake anyone to become Maguire’s new partner.

Smalling did well out on loan with Roma and should a permanent deal fall through he’d be ahead of Rojo as well with just Jones equal to or worse than him.

