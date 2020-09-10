Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains decision to buy Donny van de Beek

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on why he likes Donny van de Beek and his decision to sign the player.

The talented midfielder became the legendary Norwegian’s first signing of the summer in what has been a quiet window so far.

Van de Beek has only recently joined up with his fellow United teammates as he was signed during the September international break, meaning he was with his national side until now.

The former Ajax man has excited fans with his arrival and they’re keen to see what he can offer in what will be a high-pressure season.

Solskjaer and co are expected to be involved in the title race this time around, despite the lack of signings.

According to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: “When you like a player… I followed Donny, he scored his first goal against Molde in the Europa League in 2015.

“We drew 1-1 at Amsterdam Arena and he scored a fantastic header, he actually headbutted my centre-back so he was very brave as well!

“It was at the start of the game so I have liked his infectious attitude, he has a smile on his face and when you see players with that drive and desire that is one way you need to use your eye.

“But I have spoken to Edwin van der Sar, I have spoken to other players that know him. You just use the people you know and trust to scout the character.”

Manchester United signing players who played well against them or their managers isn’t anything new.

While Van de Beek can’t be compared to him, Cristiano Ronaldo was once signed by Sir Alex Ferguson because of how well he played for Sporting in a pre-season friendly vs United.

There are many more examples but that is perhaps the most famous one and Solskjaer clearly kept his eye on the versatile midfielder before pouncing on him this summer.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.