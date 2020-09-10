Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in lofty praise for youngster Teden Mengi

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a remarkable comment in reference to Teden Mengi, comparing him to former Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt.

The legendary Norwegian is normally more composed when discussing the club’s young prospects but threw caution to the wind this time around.

Mengi made his debut for United last season during the Europa League run, coming on for about six minutes in the second leg of the round of 16 tie vs LASK.

It wasn’t enough for fans to make a judgement on him but there are those who recognise his quality from the youth team.

Solskjaer has a reputation for being protective of his younger players but here he has nothing but praise for Mengi.

Solskjaer: "Ajax made Matthijs De Ligt captain when he was 18. Teden Mengi has impressed me, you can see something special in him. It is about picking the right moment to give him a chance." [bbc] — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) September 9, 2020

Interestingly enough Mengi is 18 years old right now too and recent reports have come out claiming Manchester United aren’t prioritising a move for a centre-back.

Perhaps the change in the transfer stance comes from Solskjaer being so impressed by Mengi he’s decided to not impede the youngster’s development by signing someone.

However, the young Englishman has several players to beat to make it as a Manchester United centre-back, with the likes of Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire all ahead of him in the pecking order.

