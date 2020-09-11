Alex Telles’ transfer to Man United not a hot story in Portugal

Reports circulating in the English press that FC Porto have offered left-back Alex Telles to Manchester United are probably wide of the mark.

The Brazilian had a fantastic 2019/20 season at the Dragão, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists in 49 games as his side clinched the Portuguese double.

The highly regarded player has refused all Porto’s offers of a new contract and with just 10 months before his current deal expires, the Dragons want to cash in now rather than allow him to leave on a free.

Porto have reportedly set an asking price of €30 million (around £27m) for the Brazilian but the Portuguese press have made no claims that he has been offered to United specifically, nor that Porto have reduced the price by €5 million, as is being rumoured in the UK.

The only Portuguese outlet covering the story at all is Correio de Manhã, who cite British podcaster Duncan Castles as the source.

‘FC Porto have offered left-back Alex Telles to Manchester United at a sale price and everything points to his leaving the club at any time,’ the outlet reports.

‘They have already promised the footballer that they are ready to release him this year.

‘At this point, the goal is to make a good financial fit with the player who has a termination clause of 40 million euros, but who has now been offered to Man United for 25 million euros.

‘The revelation was made by the British journalist Duncan Castles who classified this possible contract as a good deal for the ‘Red Devils’, because, he noted, he is a cheap player when earning a salary in the order of two million euros gross per year.’

It is a logical fit to pair a highly talented, attacking left-back to a club like United, whose current first-choice left back, Luke Shaw, is injury-prone and not always as adept going forward as he is defensively.

However, if in fact Porto have or were to offer Telles to United at this time, they would probably get the same answer that Real Madrid have received when offering Sergio Reguilon – that it’s an interesting offer that United will monitor, but not a priority at the moment.

