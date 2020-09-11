Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo told to train separately by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United start the new 2020/21 season tomorrow with a warm-up match against Aston Villa, but two players who are expected not to travel are Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo, who have been isolated away from the rest of the squad by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

‘Smalling and Rojo are training in a separate bubble from the first-team squad at United’s Carrington training complex,’ reports The MEN.

‘The pair arrived at Carrington before 8am on Friday morning and both left before the rest of the first-team players turned up.’

The Englishman is the subject of a protracted transfer negotiation between United and AS Roma, with a conclusion now thought to be close.

Rojo is also believed to be on the transfer list, with Lazio having recently made an enquiry, according to reports.

Meanwhile, United have received a boost in their pre-season preparations as Paul Pogba has recovered from COVID-19 and is training with the rest of the team.

Pogba tested positive for the virus on the 27th August, ruling him out of France’s Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia, but is now in the clear and should be ready for the season opener against Crystal Palace, says The MEN.

It is unclear whether Pogba will travel to Villa Park for tomorrow’s friendly.

Solskjaer has also confirmed that Luke Shaw has recovered from injury and will feature in tomorrow’s game.

‘For me, Luke is looking really good in training. He has come back, looking strong, and will play in the friendly against Villa,’ the boss told the club’s official website.

‘Then Axel [Tuanzebe] is getting closer as well. In a few weeks’ time, I guess he will be with us training full-time and hopefully we’ll be able to give him games quickly.’

Meanwhile The MEN reports that ‘Juan Mata is training at home as he nears the end of his period of quarantine before returning to first-team training’ and that ‘Sergio Romero, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Fred and Nemanja Matic have not been spotted at Carrington since pre-season training started last week.’

