Aston Villa vs Man United: Van de Beek debut expected in pre-season friendly

Manchester United’s only pre-season warm-up game takes place tomorrow afternoon at Villa Park as they face an Aston Villa side also looking for match fitness.

It is a curious situation in that only Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe are ruled out due to injury and yet there could be up to 14 other players who might not be able to take part for various reasons.

Paul Pogba has resumed training after testing positive for COVID-19, but it is not known whether he will travel and if so whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will deem him fit enough to start the game.

David de Gea, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Dan James do not really need match fitness after playing twice for Spain, France, Sweden, Scotland, Portugal and Wales, respectively, in their recent Nations Cup games. Some or all may therefore be rested.

Dean Henderson is likely to finally make his senior debut in goal, having only ever been an unused sub before being loaned out for the past three seasons.

James Garner may be given a chance in midfield ahead of his likely loan move to a Championship side.

Juan Mata has been training at home while completing his quarantine and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also not been able to train with the rest of the team due to self-quarantining.

Nemanja Matic, Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Fred haven’t been spotted at training this week and may also been self-quarantining.

Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have been training away from the rest of the team and are not expected to travel. This is likely to be due to ongoing transfer negotiations involving the pair.

Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams are fit and have been training. Solskjaer has already confirmed that Shaw will feature in tomorrow’s game.

With all that in mind, here’s our predicted team for the friendly:

