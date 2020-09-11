Manchester United fans given update on Luke Shaw’s fitness

Manchester United fans reportedly have good news to look forward to in regards to Luke Shaw and the first fixture of the season.

Despite the talented Englishman having a good campaign, many supporters are keen to see the club sign Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon.

The thinking behind that is that Shaw needs competition for his spot and needs cover due to his tendency to suffer from injuries.

Brandon Williams enjoyed a breakthrough season last year and that saw the former Southampton man raise his own performances.

However, many see the academy product as a better right-back and Reguilon would be the ideal competitor for the left-back spot.

According to the Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Shaw will be fit and ready for the start of the season which is the Red Devils’ clash vs Crystal Palace on the 19th of September.

The 25-year-old would be missed if he were to suffer from an injury this upcoming campaign and adequate cover would be good.

For all of Williams’ brilliant work over the course of the last season, his limitations as a right-footed left-back often showed.

Shaw added versatility to his game as well, proving he is capable as a left centre-back if needed and that will only serve him in the long run.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.