Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah both put up for sale by Man United

Manchester United are trying to sell both Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, according to The Athletic.

Reporter Laurie Whitwell has confirmed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not want Dalot in his squad and is looking to move the 21-year-old on to another club.

‘He is not in Solskjaer’s plans and the club are open to offers,’ Whitwell writes.

‘Fundamentally … Solskjaer does not feel Dalot has done enough in games or training to warrant a place in the team.

‘The United manager wants his full-backs to be aggressive in the tackle and assertive on the ball and believes Dalot is cautious in both aspects.

‘One source close to the situation describes Dalot as failing to respond adequately to such directions in coaching sessions, while another says he can become “a bit miserable” if not selected.

‘No player will be happy when out of the team but Solskjaer likes to see that turn into determination to alter circumstances rather than insularity.’

Whitwell’s report provides the explanation that many United fans have sought when observing that the Portuguese defender appears to have been frozen out by the manager.

‘[A]gainst Crystal Palace, when both Luke Shaw and Williams were injured [,] Dalot might have thought he was in line for a start … but Solskjaer picked Timothy Fosu-Mensah for his first competitive match in 15 months.

In terms of an asking price, Whitwell suggests that United will be pragmatic.

‘United have fielded plenty of enquiries, with PSG even credited with an interest, but there have been no formal bids.

‘United are ideally looking for a sale, recouping as much of the initial purchase price as possible.

‘Depending on how the situation develops, United may agree a loan, so long as there is a fee.’

The reporter also notes that the player who was picked ahead of Dalot in that Crystal Palace match, Tim Fosu-Mensah, is ‘a player who himself could be on the move if an appropriate bid comes in.’

If both players are sold it would leave Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams as the only recognised full-backs in the first team squad other than Marcos Rojo, who himself is understood to be surplus to requirements.

This increases the likelihood of United strengthening in that area in this window, with Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon and FC Porto’s Alex Telles both reportedly having been offered to the club. Academy star Ethan Laird could also find himself promoted after his hugely impressive 2019/20 season.

