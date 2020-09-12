Fitness update: How ready is Axel Tuanzebe for new season?

Manchester United fans have had good news delivered to them in the form of Axel Tuanzebe who has reportedly done well recently fitness-wise.

The young centre-back returned to Old Trafford last season after a successful loan spell with Aston Villa the season before.

His return had many fans excited as they felt he could genuinely become the first-choice centre-back at United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was equally pleased with Tuanzebe, seeing him as one of the club’s brightest prospects and a future star.

However, an injury-riddled season threatened his future, particularly with news over a potential defensive purchase growing louder.

According to Manchester Evening News, a source close to Tuanzebe says he ‘feels brand new’ after recovering completely from the injury he suffered to his foot.

There have been no setbacks or recurrences and so that has left the academy product feeling confident for his future at Old Trafford.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “Then Axel is getting closer as well.

“In a few weeks’ time, I guess he will be with us training full-time and hopefully we’ll be able to give him games quickly.”

It’s clear Solskjaer is keen to give Tuanzebe minutes and it would explain why Manchester United haven’t actively pursued a centre-back.

There have been some rumours but perhaps the legendary Norwegian is only keen to bring someone in if a situation opens up for a good deal rather than being desperate given the Englishman’s availability.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.