Harry Maguire will remain Man United captain, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire will continue as club and team captain this season.

Maguire was involved in an incident while on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos last month which led to him being arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official, resulting in a two year and nine months suspended sentence.

The 27-year-old has appealed the decision but it was unclear as to whether United as a club or Solskjaer as manager would punish him in any way for his alleged actions.

However, in an interview on the club’s official website today, the boss could not have been clearer as to where he stands on the issue.

‘Of course, Harry, as you said, had a difficult summer,’ Solskjaer said.

‘He didn’t have a long break. His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he’s come back and looked fine.

‘He’s handled it really well and, of course, I’ll be here to support him.

‘He is going to be our captain.

‘We’ll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run.

‘For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best.’

It is the first piece of good news for Maguire, having been axed from the England squad by a reluctant Gareth Southgate recently.

Maguire could feature in today’s friendly against Aston Villa and will almost certainly take the armband when the Red Devils’ Premier League campaign kicks off against Crystal Palace a week tomorrow.

