Man United’s Sergio Reguilon deal on the ropes as player set to stay in Spain

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon are fading as los Blancos are looking less likely to sell the player for two important reasons.

The 23-year-old left back was reportedly offered to United along with other clubs for a figure of around €30 million as Real attempt to raise funds and ease their wage bill due to financial struggles brought about by football’s COVID-19 lockdown.

However, according to AS this morning, it would appear that Reguilon would prefer to spend another season on loan at Sevilla than join United on a permanent deal.

‘On the one hand, he considers the offer that Solskjaer from United has sent him attractive,’ the outlet claims.

‘Being able to sign for four years with one of Europe’s greats, participate in the next Champions League with the Red Devils and play at a football temple like Old Trafford is not inconsiderable.

‘But that would mean a transfer and [that] would block his dreamed return to Real Madrid, the club of his life and of his football dreams.

‘For this reason, and for the other offers that his people are handling, which include Napoli, Inter and Juventus … the option that is growing in his head is to repeat a second season on loan at Sevilla.

‘Sevilla’s sports project is as ambitious as that of United … because they ensured their presence in the Champions League by finishing fourth in the league.

‘Reguilón knows that if he accepts this route, he will leave the door open for his return to Madrid in 2021, waiting for what happens in the future with Zidane.

‘United are willing to even reach €30 million to convince Madrid of the operation. But for now, Regui resists.

Meanwhile, another potential fly in the ointment comes from the developing rumours that one of the players standing in Reguilon’s way of progressing at the Bernabeu, veteran Brazilian star Marcelo, could be heading out of the Spanish capital.

AS claims that ‘Marcelo, except for a specific moment, has been out of shape for two seasons and far from his level.

‘He has lost his position as the undisputed starter and it does not seem that a guy with his impressive career is going to naturally get used to warming the bench.

‘Zidane will certainly give him minutes, but if he continues to feel second choice in top-level matches, he will be tempted to disengage and it could become a problem.

‘Having two hungry cougars like Mendy and Reguilón to cover the left wing seems, from the outside, the most logical option.’

The issue with moving Marcelo on would be his wages, as Corriere dello Sport notes.

‘Inter and Juventus have thought about Marcelo.

‘The two Italian clubs have contacted the entourage of the 32-year-old Real Madrid full-back to understand whether he would be willing to move.

‘But … the Brazilian’s salary – €8 million net per season – is out of reach for Juve and Inter … although, unlike in past years, Marcelo is available to discuss his possible transfer’.

Finally, another report from Forbes‘ Sam Pilger claims that ‘United believe their name is being used to drive up interest in Reguilon, and the expectation is he will instead soon join Tottenham Hotspur’.

Other than speculation surrounding Danny Rose’s anticipated departure from the North London club it is unclear as to why the move would be of interest to José Mourinho, who has Ben Davies occupying that role and whose priority is currently a striker to support Harry Kane.

