Manchester United fans react to Sergio Reguilon update

Manchester United fans have reacted frustratingly to the news regarding Sergio Reguilon after Fabrizio Romano provided a mixed update.

The good news is the Real Madrid star will cost just €30m, the bad news is those at Old Trafford don’t want to spend that much on him.

Reguilon was linked with a move to United for the first time this summer and interest has gotten serious quickly.

Supporters are desperate for their club to make more than just the one signing they’ve made in Donny van de Beek.

After all, the Red Devils finished third last season but have not invested enough to suggest they have any ambitions for a title challenge.

@ManUtd pay up right now stingy pricks — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) September 12, 2020

Right someone start a GoFundMe because our owners are tight bastards. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) September 12, 2020

What a disgrace — * (@UtdMental) September 12, 2020

We are honestly the worst — matt🇾🇪 (@mattMUFC__) September 12, 2020

Everyone “would love to join united” but we’re not paying up ffs — Yahya 🔴👹 (@RocketPersie) September 12, 2020

While Manchester United fans are rightly impatient and disappointed in their board, the situation is not all doom and gloom.

Buying Reguilon for €30m is obviously a good deal but given how they’ve got a free shot at him, the advantage in negotiations are with them.

In that sense, United can reduce the asking price and perhaps use the difference elsewhere, though fans are right to feel any difference would be negligible.

However, it could be the perfect opportunity to make a statement in terms of proving to other clubs in the market that they would not be taken advantage of.

