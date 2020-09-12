Sergio Reguilon wants to join Manchester United, club won’t meet asking price

Manchester United want to sign Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon but will not pay the asking price of €30 million (£27.7m).

Renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted this afternoon that the 23-year-old ‘would love to join Manchester United this summer’ after it became almost certain that Sevilla, who wanted to take him back on loan for another season, are close to completing the transfer of Sporting Lisbon’s Marcos Acuña, who is also a left back.

The Andalusian’s withdrawal from the race leaves United with a free run at the Spaniard, with the possible exception of Tottenham Hotspur, who according to Forbes’ Sam Pilger are also in the hunt for his signature.

Romano then claimed that United are ‘considering him as an option but won’t pay €30m’, which might come as something of a surprise to the many fans and pundits who believe that it is an outstanding price for a player of Reguilon’s talent.

Sevilla are in advanced talks to sign Marcos Acuña from Sporting – as per @abolapt. Deal to be done soon. No more chances to come back for Sergio Reguilon… he’d love to join Manchester United this summer. #MUFC considering him as an option but won’t pay €30m 🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 12, 2020

The fact that United are haggling over the €30 million could be an indication that they believe they are unopposed in the bidding and have los Blancos over a barrel. On the other hand, it may be because they feel it is not good value for money if, as rumoured, Real have also insisted on including a unilateral buy-back clause in the contract.

Fans have already taken to social media to express their frustration that United simply won’t pay what seems a fair price and look set for another painful period of haggling at a time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs signings fast ahead of the Reds’ Premier League opener next Sunday.

45 for wanbissaka 😭 but we can't pay €30 for reguilon 😂💔 — Lastking (@Mukhtaruthman1) September 12, 2020

