The one positive in Manchester United’s loss to Aston Villa

Manchester United may have lost to Aston Villa during a pre-season friendly but fans will be pleased to hear there was some positive news ahead of their season opener.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t have a full squad for selection and rather strangely, supporters didn’t get to see the match live and instead are going to have a chance to watch a replay of the event at 10PM UK time on the club’s channel MUTV.

United were scheduled to face off against Burnley for their Premier League opener on Saturday but were given extra time off for their efforts in the Europa League last season.

Solskjaer’s men reached the semi-finals of the competition before losing to Sevilla, meaning they didn’t get as much rest as other sides.

Villa were meant to play Manchester City and so an agreement was made in order to get players fit before competitive football begins again.

According to Manchester Evening News, Marcus Rashford started the clash vs Aston Villa, meaning he has shaken off the niggling injury that kept him out of international duty with England.

Donny van de Beek also made his first appearance for the Red Devils while Dean Henderson was thrown straight into the starting XI on his return from the loan spell with Sheffield United.

Rashford should now be free for selection vs Crystal Palace on the 19th and the hope is he can remain injury-free this season and have another outstanding campaign.

