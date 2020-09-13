Donny van de Beek happy with performance vs Aston Villa

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has reacted for the first time to his friendly debut vs Aston Villa as he starred for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 1-0 loss.

The talented Dutchman made his first appearance for his new team after making the switch from Ajax recently.

Van de Beek was Solskjaer’s first and only signing of the summer so far, being brought in for around €40m and was a purchase many fans were pleased with.

With the lack of a proper pre-season, United planned a single friendly vs Villa with the versatile midfielder featuring alongside his new teammates.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy ending but Van de Beek played well and looks ready should he be picked for the Red Devils opener vs Crystal Palace.

