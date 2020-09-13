Donny van de Beek happy with performance vs Aston Villa

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has reacted for the first time to his friendly debut vs Aston Villa as he starred for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 1-0 loss.
The talented Dutchman made his first appearance for his new team after making the switch from Ajax recently.
Van de Beek was Solskjaer’s first and only signing of the summer so far, being brought in for around €40m and was a purchase many fans were pleased with.
With the lack of a proper pre-season, United planned a single friendly vs Villa with the versatile midfielder featuring alongside his new teammates.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy ending but Van de Beek played well and looks ready should he be picked for the Red Devils opener vs Crystal Palace.
Happy with my first match! Now it’s time to focus on the start of the @premierleague next weekend 💪🏼🔴
Van de Beek will also be unable to experience what it’s like to go abroad for pre-season as a Manchester United player and the hope is the lack of preparation won’t affect his ability to adjust to his new surroundings.
The former Ajax man is going to have to get used to a new league, a new club and a new country entirely and so should be given time to settle in should he need it.
