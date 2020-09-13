Gary Neville: Media criticism of Mason Greenwood a step too far

Manchester United great Gary Neville has warned of the repercussions of some of the actions of some sections of the media towards Mason Greenwood, insisting he’s uncomfortable.

The young attacker has not had a good few weeks in the public eye after being sent home from his first England call-up due to breaking quarantine protocols.

Greenwood and Manchester City man Phil Foden both met up with two women while abroad for international duty and have since both been fined and have had to apologise.

However, the media didn’t stop there with the United star, resurfacing old videos of his where he can be seen inhaling balloons of nitrous oxide.

The attention on Greenwood has been relentless since and he has had to apologise once more for his actions.

🗣"At what point do we feel uncomfortable with things where you feel like someone is being victimised, I feel like this mornings story off the back of last week, what's that going to do this morning to help that boy, it was a step too far for me!" @GNev2 on Mason Greenwood pic.twitter.com/454Qv2wACS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 13, 2020

Manchester United fans are largely unbothered by Greenwood’s actions, with some even defending him from the media’s eye.

The majority are disappointed in England manager Gareth Southgate’s behaviour as he threw the sensational teenager right into the limelight by having him face the media.

The international manager also refused to support Greenwood and stoked even more fire by openly admitting his disappointment, almost blaming the United man for the draw to Denmark.

Many supporters also felt their star player was being held more accountable for his actions than Foden, who was equally guilty.

