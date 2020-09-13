Kylian Mbappe interested in playing for Man United, Sunday Times claims

The Sunday Times has given some more column space over to the charmingly unpredictable and unreliable Duncan Castles today, who claims that PSG’s Kylian Mbappe is leaving the club next summer and would like to play for Liverpool or Manchester United.

Mbappe is the highest-valued player in the world, with a market price of €180 million (£166m) according to Transfermarkt.

The 21-year-old, who is currently suffering from COVID-19, scored an incredible 30 goals and registered 19 assists in 37 games for PSG last term.

He has also netted 14 times in 35 games for France.

The idea that the Frenchman could join United seems laughable, but as usual Castles has woven a good story that is almost convincing in its logic.

‘Kylian Mbappé has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave at the end of this season to further his career elsewhere,’ Castles claims.

‘A vocal admirer of Liverpool’s play under Jürgen Klopp, the 21-year-old France international is understood to have targeted a move to either La Liga or the Premier League.

‘PSG do not want to lose [Mbappe] and have made multiple offers of substantially improved financial terms.

‘Mbappé, however, has made it clear that his plan is to play one more season in Paris, allowing technical director Leonardo a final summer window in which to recoup the club’s transfer-fee investment.’

So far, it seems plausible – and quite a scoop for the intrepid reporter. After noting that Real Madrid and Barcelona might be interested in securing the Frenchman’s services, Castles continues:

‘Liverpool’s front three all turn 29 this season and would be permitted to leave if a sufficiently lucrative bid came in for them.

‘According to a close friend, Mbappé’s interest in English football also extends to Manchester United.’

It is a sad indictment of the Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward’s running of the club that the idea of the Red Devils signing one of the world’s very best players now seems laughable.

Castles, meanwhile, clearly does not get the joke.

