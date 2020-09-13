Manchester United receive encouragement in Alex Telles chase

Manchester United have reportedly been given a major boost in their pursuit of Porto star Alex Telles as their search for a left-back heats up.

It’s understood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on bringing in Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon negotiations have hit a dead-end, unfortunately.

Telles was another name floating around and although it was on the back-burner, it seems to have picked up of late.

The belief is that United want to provide genuine competition and cover for Luke Shaw at left-back but will only do so if a transfer that makes sense pops up.

That situation is believed to have happened now with the 27-year-old Brazilian and it seems Solskjaer’s side could pounce.

According to Sport Witness, A Bola report that Porto have dropped their asking price for Telles, putting it at around €20m with the Red Devils said to be unwilling to spend any more than that on him.

It seems like a match made in heaven but things aren’t typically that easy with those in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United would also have to be genuinely putting their efforts signing Reguilon behind them and that might not be the best scenario.

After all, the Madrid defender is younger and has more potential, meaning he represents a better deal, but the circumstances in regards to a potential transfer have complicated matters.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.