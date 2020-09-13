Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises three players after Aston Villa friendly

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out three players for praise following the Red Devils’ friendly outing at Aston Villa yesterday.

United dominated for most of the 90 minutes but were unable to find the net and lost the game to a single goal from Villa debutant Ollie Watkins.

The match also saw debuts for United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has returned to the fold after three years on loan, and new signing Donny van de Beek.

‘I thought Deano showed his authority back there and he played like a proper Man United goalkeeper,’ the boss said in his post-match interview with MUTV.

‘Donny was maybe the biggest plus in the outfield. He’s such a finder of space and he creates time for himself with his timing and movement. I was very happy with his performance.’

Another player looking to impress was substitute Teden Mengi, who looked majestic and composed in the heart of United’s defence.

‘In the second half, you saw Teden when he came on, how exciting a prospect he is,’ Solskjaer beamed.

Midfielder Ethan Galbraith also got some minutes under his belt in the second half, but struggled to impose himself on the game.

‘Young Ethan Galbraith … he gets minutes today and you could see he’s got less time.

‘I spoke to him after the game and he knows a couple of times he gets caught on the ball but that’s the learning he needs. That’s going to make him, next time he’s on the pitch, be ready for it.’

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.