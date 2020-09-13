Player ratings: Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester United – Issues that Solskjaer must fix

Here are our player ratings for United’s friendly match game against Aston Villa.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 6 – His first game for the senior side and didn’t have much to do except pick the ball out of the net.

Diogo Dalot 4 – Big opportunity to prove his worth, but didn’t seem interested in imposing himself on the game.

Tim Fosu-Mansah 7 – Did well enough at centre-back. Not as imposing when pushed into midfield.

Harry Maguire 4 – Some real problems for Solskjaer to resolve here. Way out of position for the Villa goal, wayward passes, caught in possession … the captain really lacking confidence and form going into the new season.

Luke Shaw 6 – Did well enough but those zebra stripes aren’t flattering on his figure.

Scott McTominay 7 – One of United’s better players. Looked classy and composed on the ball without really dominating.

Donny van de Beek 7 – A reasonable debut without any fireworks.

Jess Lingard 5 – Yet another chance to impress, yet another missed opportunity. Squandered first half chances and produced nothing in the second.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Started brightly but struggled to impose from the number 10 position.

Dan James 5 – Real opportunity for James against a high line, but couldn’t produce anything useful.

Odion Ighalo 6 – Some good touches but no end product.

Substitutes

Teden Mengi 8 – Fantastic cameo from the 18-year-old. A real prospect.

Ethan Galbraith 6 – Didn’t have much impact.

Brandon Williams 6 – Looked refreshingly aggressive, but gave away unnecessary fouls.

Lee Grant 6 – Didn’t have much impact.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Didn’t have much impact.