Ryan Giggs: Mason Greenwood won’t feel pressure from my legacy

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs had high praise for Mason Greenwood, claiming the youngster won’t feel the pressure of wearing his former shirt.

The legendary Welshman has previously praised the academy graduate for his talent and fans are already in love with him too.

Greenwood enjoyed a brilliant season overall but it was the second half of the last season when he really came alive.

The dazzling teenager went from just an option off the bench to a key starter thanks to his goals and it’s easy to forget the last campaign was his debut season.

With plenty of rumours surrounding a potential purchase of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Greenwood may find his position under threat but Giggs suggests that might not be a problem.

According to Goal, Giggs said: “He’s nearly already scored more goals than I did, so there’s no pressure in that respect. I don’t think he’ll feel the pressure of the number.

“He’s a brilliant player, who I don’t think he even looks like scoring every game – I think he’s going to score two every game, he’s that much of a threat.

“He’s been playing off the right – eventually, I think he will go as a centre-forward – but he needs to go again. Opposition will be aware of him and they’ll be trying to stop him.

“He’s got to find a way to keep improving, which I’m sure he will do because he’s very hard to stop – left or right foot, his movement’s good – and he’s in an attacking team with the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, who can find him.”

Greenwood will definitely eventually find his way to a centre-forward position but it does raise the question of where Anthony Martial would play in such a situation.

However, it’s a headache that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t quite have to deal with just yet as it could take a few seasons to transpire.

If Greenwood can keep fit this season then there’s no reason why he can’t end it with double figures in goals once more.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.