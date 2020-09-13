Tahith Chong scores brilliant solo goal on Werder Bremen debut

Manchester United star Tahith Chong scored a brilliant goal on his Werder Bremen debut yesterday.

The 20-year-old has joined the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan and has already enjoyed an excellent pre-season, scoring three goals and providing an assist in four warm-up games, including a brace against Berliner SV.

Those performances were not enough to earn the Dutchman a place in yesterday’s starting lineup against fourth division side Carl Zeiss Jena in the DFB Cup, but he was brought on at half-time by head coach Florian Kohfeldt after a dull first half from Bremen.

Chong’s impact was immediate, making dangerous runs down the right flank and providing pace that was sadly lacking in the first half.

Bremen scored their first through American Josh Sargent before Chong sealed the game with his fantastic solo effort in the 88th minute.

Remarkably, it was Chong’s first goal in senior football in a competitive game.

Chong himself took to Twitter to celebrate his goal and the victory and clearly looks happy at his temporary home.

Debut goal and a win! 😁⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Pn5q9Eaneq — Tahith Chong (@TahithC) September 12, 2020

The player also looks physically stronger and sturdier than he did just a few months ago.

It remains to be seen how the academy graduate performs against better opposition in the Bundesliga but so far he has done everything that was expected of him and more for Bremen and could fast be becoming a serious contender to fill United’s right wing role when he returns to Old Trafford in June.

