Thiago has agreement with Man United, Bayern Munich’s ex-president confirms

Bayern Munich’s former president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that Manchester United and Liverpool both have an agreement to sign Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish midfielder has reportedly asked to leave Bayern and while Liverpool have been favourites to sign him, reports linking him with a move to United have continued to circulate in recent weeks despite the capture of Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

Hoeness’s angry outburst will certainly poke the fire in this transfer story. Speaking on the programme Doppelpass via Sport.de, he stated:

‘Thiago had a great offer with us for four years. A few days later he said that he was looking for a big challenge.

‘Apparently he has an agreement with Liverpool and Manchester United.

‘The clubs have not yet approached Bayern. That’s not cool, they want to blackmail us.’

The revelation that the player has an agreement with both Liverpool and United puts to bed rumours that his excessive wage demands had caused United to cool their interest. It does now sound as if that interest is very much hot and active.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has offered further insights into the developing story, saying: ‘Man Utd spoke with his agents, Liverpool still feeling favourite to sign Thiago because of Klopp pushing… but there’s no official bid yet – waiting for last transfers days to get a lower fee than €30m price tag.’

#Thiago deal. This is exactly how Bayern feel. Man Utd spoke with his agents, Liverpool still feeling favourite to sign Thiago because of Klopp pushing… but there’s no official bid yet – waiting for last transfers days to get a lower fee than €30m price tag. 🔴 #LFC #MUFC https://t.co/e50h2kCejh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2020

Whilst there could be some concerns over the 29-year-old’s injury record, he is considered one of the best central midfielders in the world and his versatility would provide United manager with various options from defensive to attacking midfield.

The move to Liverpool would be reportedly contingent on Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure from Anfield to Barcelona, a deal which appears to have stalled in the past few days. This delay could present United with a chance to steal in and capture a player who nearly joined the club in 2013.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.