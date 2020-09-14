Fabrizio Romano explains Jadon Sancho’s relationship with Borussia Dortmund

Fabrizio Romano did not have good news to deliver to Manchester United fans in terms of Jadon Sancho potentially forcing his way out of Borussia Dortmund.

The versatile attacker has long been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar but nothing official has happened yet much to the frustration of the supporters.

United’s need for a right-winger is obvious and Sancho’s desire for the move makes it a match made in heaven on paper.

Unfortunately, on paper is where it has remained so far and fans who were hoping the young wonder-kid could speed things along will be bitterly disappointed.

Many players in the past have gone down the ugly route to get their desired transfers but that will not happen here.

In an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person, which can be seen here, Romano explained how Sancho never considered submitting a transfer request and he doesn’t want to go on strike to force through a move.

The sensational Englishman is respectful towards Dortmund because they’re a big club and he’s happy to stay just as he’s equally happy for a transfer to happen.

Romano goes on to say Sancho does have a desire to play in the Premier League and to play for Manchester United but the journalist is convinced he won’t go on strike.

Lastly, he admitted the Dortmund star may be forced to wait several months to move to Old Trafford in what would be a repeat of the Bruno Fernandes transfer scenario.

