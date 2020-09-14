Fabrizio Romano explains only scenario Jadon Sancho will join

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the only scenario in which Manchester United can sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The sensational Englishman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several months now yet a transfer doesn’t seem to be getting any closer to happening.

Sancho is undoubtedly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority target of the summer but unfortunately, the deal has proven to be extremely complicated.

United have only signed former Ajax star Donny van de Beek this summer and fans are keen to see more arrivals.

A centre-back, a right-winger and a left-back are the main positions supporters want to see targeted and time will tell if deals can bee worked out.

In an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person, which can be seen here, Romano revealed the Sancho deal was close to completion in late July until the Red Devils’ unofficial bid didn’t match Dortmund’s €120m asking-price.

The situation still remains the same which is why the reliable journalist feels it will be difficult to sign the talented Englishman when the German giants don’t want to budge.

Dortmund are convinced they can hold onto Sancho and the only way a transfer will work is if Manchester United submit a new bid that doesn’t involve add-ons or instalments.

Unfortunately, Solskjaer’s side can’t pay €120m in cash so the only realistic way a deal will happen is if the Bundesliga club change their mind and accept more realistic add-ons such as appearances made or goals scored rather than winning the Premier League or Champions League.

