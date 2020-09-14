Fabrizio Romano lifts the lid on Man United’s summer transfer dealings

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that it is still possible for Manchester United to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer, but they will have to be creative.

Speaking to Sam Peoples of United Peoples TV this afternoon, Romano said:

‘The only chance Man United have to sign Sancho in my opinion is not paying €120 million cash because it’s impossible this summer, but [it could be done] using the right way with add-ons – if Borussia Dortmund change their mind.

‘But it won’t be easy because Borussia Dortmund don’t want to hear the word “add-ons.”’

