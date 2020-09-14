Fabrizio Romano: Signing a centre-back depends on outgoings

236

Manchester United fans have been given clear insight into the centre-back situation at the club thanks to an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano.

Supporters have long held the view that a central defender is needed to partner last summer’s major signing Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof has mostly partnered the talented Englishman but many feel better quality is needed for a title challenge.

No one wants to see the Swede sold but the feeling is he’s better off serving as a squad option instead.

In an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person, which can be seen here, Romano revealed that the Red Devils’ ability to sign a centre-back depends on two things- whether an opportunity becomes available and if Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling are successfully sold.

The reliable journalist explained Dayot Upamecano and Kalidou Koulibaly are appreciated by those at Old Trafford, with the former being tracked for many years.

Romano also stated signing a top centre-back and Jadon Sancho over the next few weeks wouldn’t be impossible but would be tough.

Upamecano’s clause is only in effect next summer and Leipzig are understood to want to hold onto him for the time being but Manchester United are on the lookout for an opportunity.

