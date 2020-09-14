Manchester United fans disappointed that Diogo Dalot is being sold

Manchester United fans believe that manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is making a mistake by putting full-backs Diogo Dalot and Tim Fosu-Mensah on the transfer list.

According to The Athletic, both players have been made available for sale by United.

Dalot, 21, was brought to the club by fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho, who dubbed him ‘the best full-back in Europe in his age-group’ at the time. Solskjaer, however, reportedly considers him lacking in aggression, unable to take direction and ‘a bit miserable’.

Fosu-Mensah, 22, has struggled to fulfil the immense potential he showed as a teenager, a situation not helped by some bad injuries including a cruciate ligament problem that kept him out for most of 2019.

Fans were asked whether they agreed with the decision on The Peoples Person Facebook page and most, clearly, did not. Comments included:

‘Dumbest move ever to let Dalot go. What happens when we go to a back three with wing backs? Are we going to continue to pull teeth with Wan-Bissaka in that formation? His end product is poor in the final third! Dalot guarantees 7/10 good crosses and a goal if the opportunity arrives.’

‘I think Solksjaer lacks foresight. how can you say a player like Dalot is not fit for you when you didn’t even give him enough chance to prove himself? The guy is fast in pace and that’s what every challenging teams has.’

‘Dalot can be a very good player from the little glimpses I’ve seen of him from past seasons but because of lack of playing time he can’t prove himself. He could be a wonderful player for us, Ole just needs to give him a chance.’

‘I feel for Dalot, he’s not had many chances especially when Ole is keeping Jones and Lingard on the books, it’s a bit of a joke.’

‘Both promising youngsters, they need game time to help them develop. Dalot can easily add a bit of aggression to his game.’

‘After Timbo’s performance yesterday [against Villa], you have to give him a chance! He looked solid at the back!’

‘Really disappointed re Fosu-Mensah.’

‘Dalot has got so much skill! There are quite a few who should be shown the door before these two!’

‘For me Dalot should be played at RB if when we are playing a team that parks the bus. As much as I like Wan Bissaka, he offers nothing going forward.’

It is curious to think that Solskjaer is willing to let two young talents go without having really given either sufficient opportunity to prove themselves. Especially in the case of Dalot, it suggests that the manager has seen something in training that the fans are not seeing on the pitch that would warrant offloading him at this stage.

