Manchester United look away from Jadon Sancho for attacker investment

Manchester United reportedly look as though they’re accepting defeat in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, much to the disappointment of the fans.

The versatile attacker has been caught in the middle of the summer’s biggest transfer saga and it looks like it could all end with a whimper.

Sancho looked certain to move to United at one point but it quickly became clear the two European giants couldn’t agree on a transfer fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to get his key target for the summer but it looks as though he may have to wait for it to happen.

So far only Donny van de Beek has been signed this transfer window and it’s left fans anxious over the new season.

According to Metro, the Telegraph reports that the Red Devils are willing to walk away from the Sancho deal as they are afraid negotiations with Dortmund won’t realistically reach a positive conclusion.

It’s understood Solskjaer’s side are considering loan moves for Ivan Perisic, Gareth Bale and Douglas Costa but the sensational Englishman will remain on their transfer wishlist if the move doesn’t happen this summer.

A stop-gap solution makes sense but fans would probably want better choices, though it’s safe to say what they really want is Sancho’s signature.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.