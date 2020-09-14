Two reliable sources say Man United about to bid for Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United are very close to making a formal bid for Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon, according to reliable sources.

The Spain international is considered one of the best attacking left-backs in the game but is deemed surplus to requirements at Madrid, where head coach Zinedine Zidane’s compatriot Ferland Mendy and veteran Brazilian Marcelo are ahead of him in the pecking order.

That has led to los Blancos offering the 23-year-old to United among a number of other clubs and Marca’s Jose Felix Dias claims that talks between the two clubs have intensified over the last day and that a bid of €25 million (£23m) is being readied by United.

‘The option they are looking for from Old Trafford is to buy the defender, but Real Madrid are still looking for the formula of having an option to get him back after one or two seasons.

‘The price will vary depending on the final agreement, but will be around 25 million euros, which has been in open negotiations at maximum intensity in recent hours.

‘Faced with this situation, both parties (player and club) have found the perfect destination at Manchester United.

‘Reguilón will be able to play and feel important, in addition to joining an attractive team and in which he has players already known to him, such as David de Gea and Juan Mata.

‘One of the problems … is that of shaping a possible return. FIFA does allow buy-back clauses, but only as long as there is a clear agreement between the parties involved and that no third teams are involved.

‘The leaders of the two clubs and the player’s agent are in discussions right now.’

Marca’s story has been corroborated by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted:

‘Reguilon wants to join. Opening bid to be submitted soon.’

Romano also confirmed ‘Sevilla: out of the race.’

Reguilon deal. Manchester United are considering a move by days but won’t pay €30m price tag. Real Madrid also asking for a ‘buy back clause’. Personal terms not an issue – Reguilon wants to join #MUFC. Opening bid to be submitted soon. Sevilla: out of the race. 🔴 #ManUtd https://t.co/b7WC7wQcJa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.