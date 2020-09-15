David Ornstein drops Sergio Reguilon transfer bombshell

The transfer drama inviolving Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon has taken another twist this evening after The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Tottenham Hotspur are close to an agreement for the 23-year-old.

Yesterday transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that it was Manchester United who were close to a deal, with just small details to be ironed out in regard to personal terms and a potential buy-back clause, which United refused to accept.

Romano also claimed that ‘at the moment there is no bid from Tottenham,’ and also went on to say ‘at the moment, he is not a priority for Tottenham.’

This left Manchester United fans believing their club was in pole position to sign the Spaniard, but this evening The Athletic have published an article by Ornstein which claims that it is Spurs, not United, who are leading the chase.

‘Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a permanent deal to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon,’ Ornstein writes.

‘The Athletic understands a deal is not done but progress has been made and is now highly possible.

‘Manchester United have also held discussions for the 23-year-old, but no agreement has been reached.

‘Jose Mourinho has always admired Ben Davies’ dependability at left-back, but Davies has not been explosive going forward recently.

‘In a Spurs team that can look short of energy, the appeal of a more attacking option like Reguilon is obvious.’

This transfer has now become a clash of the transfer titans, with the strong reputations of Ornstein and Romano going head-to-head to prove who really has the inside track.

United fans will be rooting for Romano and hoping that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will beat former manager José Mourinho to the exciting left-back’s signature.

