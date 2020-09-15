Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham Hotspurs have leapfrogged Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has delivered Manchester United fans a crushing blow in their race for Sergio Reguilon, with Tottenham said to have overtaken them of late.

The Spanish defender has been of interest to those at Old Trafford for a while now but their inability to see eye to eye with Real Madrid has stalled any potential deal.

The La Liga giants wanted a buyback clause inserted in any deal which was something United were absolutely against and so it seems it’s cost them the deal.

Romano had earlier told The Peoples Person in an exclusive interview that Reguilon was not a priority for Tottenham so there has been a remarkable turnaround in events.

Jose Mourinho has Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies as his options at left-back but it seems he’s not pleased.

Today afternoon, Tottenham made an official bid for €30m to Real for Reguilon. #THFC have accepted also the "buy back clause" and the "pre-emption clause" [refused both by #MUFC], so Real Madrid can match any other bid in the future to bring back Reguilon. 2️⃣ #MUFC #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

If Tottenham will complete Reguilon deal, they’ll 100% include both the clauses that Real Madrid asked. Man Utd are totally against any clause/losing player in future ⚪️ #THFC #Reguilon 📲 More details about how the clauses work and what’s happening now: https://t.co/A73gzv5Vfu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

In truth, Manchester United are better off avoiding such a deal and shouldn’t follow suit with Tottenham.

The London club won’t be getting a good deal if they accept such a clause and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would do well to consider other options.

One obvious alternative is Porto’s Alex Telles who only has a year left to his contract and can be bought for cheap, with some claiming he can be signed for as low as €15m.

