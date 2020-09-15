Fabrizio Romano convinced Man United will sign Jadon Sancho alternative

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United will sign another right winger if, as expected, they are unsuccessful in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been United’s top transfer target this summer but talks have reached an impasse after months of negotiation.

In an interview with United Peoples TV’s Sam Peoples, Romano claimed that a deal had been very close for the 20-year-old at the end of July but that no official bid was lodged before Dortmund’s August 10th deadline.

Romano believes that the Red Devils ‘will go for another skilled winger’ but that there has been little more than initial contact made with other options so far, with agents reluctant to put their players forward until the Sancho situation is resolved.

However, Romano did appear to rule out two options – Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Juventus’s Douglas Costa.

The guru said that an approach had been made for Dembele but the player does not want to leave the Camp Nou. He added that Liverpool had also made an approach for the player and received the same response.

Costa, on the other hand, was offered to United by Juve, with new head coach Andrea Pirlo looking to change the structure of his side. However Romano believes that the Brazilian is ‘not United’s first choice’ because of his poor injury record.

Although there are only three weeks left of the transfer window, Romano seems confident that United will conclude a deal for a right winger before October 6th. He explained that due to the strange nature of the first post-COVID transfer window, top clubs will wait until close to the deadline in the belief that selling clubs will have to lower their demands to ensure a sale, creating a last-minute, ‘bargain basement’ situation unprecedented in world football.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.