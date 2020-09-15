Man United and Real Madrid close to Sergio Reguilon deal, one last sticking point

Manchester United have taken a step closer to signing talented left-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid as talks between the clubs are progressing today.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has this afternoon provided an update following up his encouraging comments yesterday during an interview with United Peoples TV, in which he said that United were expected to bid for the 23-year-old in the next few days.

‘Talks progressing between Manchester United and Real Madrid to reach the total agremeent for Sergio Reguilon,’ Romano tweeted this afternoon.

‘The two clubs are discussing about the “buy back clause” that MUFC won’t accept.

‘Reguilon and his agents have positive feelings – he wants to join.’

The one outstanding issue Romano cites – the buy-back clause – is something los Blancos are demanding as a unilateral clause, in other words, that after a set period of time, probably either one or two seasons, they will be able to buy back the player for a pre-agreed amount regardless of whether United want to sell or not.

The Red Devils are refusing to include the clause in the contract as it renders the transfer little more than a loan deal for which they have to pay up front.

With United unwilling to budge on the clause and Real desperate to sell, the most likely solution to the issue is for Real to have a ‘first refusal’ type buy-back option instead of the unilateral type. In this scenario, only if United are willing to sell would Real be able to buy Reguilon back by matching any bid that United accept from another club.

Once this detail is resolved, it would appear that the transfer can take place and that Reguilon could become a Manchester United player in the next few days.

